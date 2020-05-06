70,000 Wildfire Survivors Are Voting On A Settlement From PG&E — And It's A Mess

PG&E needs to reach a settlement agreement with nearly 70,000 survivors of the 2017 North Bay fires and the 2018 Camp Fire. The deal needs a two-thirds majority to pass and must be approved by May 15.

But the process has been a mess. Some survivors aren't happy, some don't have their ballots, and PG&E hasn't yet committed to paying the funds at a certain time. And at the end of it all, we still don't have assurances that PG&E will be fully equipped to handle the next wildfire season.

Guest: Lily Jamali, co-host and correspondent for The California Report