Cluster of COVID-19 Cases in Chino Prison Alarms Advocates

More than 370 inmates and 159 staff members at California state prisons are now infected with the coronavirus — the majority at a single prison in Chino, where hundreds more test results are pending.

In all, 248 prisoners at the California Institution for Men (CIM) in San Bernardino County have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 44 staff members. One inmate has died, while four have been released.

But the outbreak at CIM stands to be much larger: Prison officials said another 287 inmates have tests pending, with results expected over the coming days.

CIM is one of two state prisons where more widespread testing is underway: California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo County, where only 11 prisoners and 2 staff members have so far tested positive, conducted tests of 230 inmates on Monday alone, California prison spokeswoman Dana Simas said.

California State Prison, Los Angeles County also has a cluster of more than 100 inmate cases of COVID-19.