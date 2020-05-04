State's First Election During Pandemic Heats Up North of LA

The political process continues during the coronavirus pandemic. The first election during California's COVID-19 crisis is next Tuesday. Voters north of Los Angeles in the Simi, Santa Clarita, and Antelope Valleys are casting ballots in a special election. They’ll decide who fills a Congressional seat left vacant by the resignation of freshmen Democrat Katie Hill last October. The pandemic has re-framed the candidates' messages—and reshaped how the election will take place.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED Politics

Drive-By Protests and Outreach to Help Day Laborers

Even under stay at home orders, most counties have allowed construction projects to continue, including home remodeling and landscaping. So day laborers have kept looking for the little work that remains. In Los Angeles, activists are reaching out to workers to tell them about programs that can help.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW