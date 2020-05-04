California Hospitals Begin Sterilizing Previously Worn N95 Masks for Reuse, but Nurses Call Them Unsafe

How does California plan to stem a personal protective equipment shortage? Hospitals will sterilize previously worn N95 respirator masks and reuse them.

Across California, hospitals are readying machines to spray down masks with disinfectant, but nurses fear wearing previously used respirators may expose them to COVID-19 infection.

Some nurses claim the sterilization machines are untested, unproven and could put their lives at risk — the California Nurses Association plans to protest their use at two Kaiser hospitals in the Bay Area this week.

The two sterilization machines that will be employed across the state were granted emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in the last two months in response to the pandemic.

While the FDA authorized the use of the machines, it issued a strict warning to producers of both machines that they cannot “represent or suggest that this product is safe or effective for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”