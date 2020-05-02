From Groceries to Babysitting, Life Tips for Getting Through This

When the shelter-in-place orders came down, life as we knew it in the Bay Area changed. Getting groceries and taking care of loved ones became a whole new adventure, and for a lot of us, it's meant huge adjustments.

As the weeks have gone on, some of us have come up with new strategies for finding flour, free entertainment and even babysitting.

Here are some collected tips from the KQED staff on how we're making things work during this difficult time:

Connecting with Family

Lisa Pickoff-White, Data Journalist, Senior Producer KQED

Perhaps you need to make dinner, do some work or are locked in a bathroom for 2 hours? Often before dinner and sometimes during an emergency I've called family on their favorite videochat app so they can read, sing or play with my toddler. He'll sit through piles of books and anything musical. Friends can also show off their pets!

Sasha Khokha, host, The California Report Magazine

My parents do one hour of Zoom with my kids every day from L.A. They play bingo, do word searches, drawing time, virtual chess and more. My parents have even learned how to share screens on zoom to do virtual museum tours together. It's the highlight of my parent's day — and allows me and my partner to have and hour when we can both work!

Entertainment

Bianca Taylor, Associate Producer, KQED Segmented Audio and Podcasts

My pro tip is getting e-books from the public library. You can download books FO'FREE NINETY-NINE on your kindle, or even as a pdf on your computer or phone. Extra pro tip is once you have the book on your kindle, you turn that puppy on airplane mode so it doesn't get whisked off your device once the loan is over! (the loan goes back to the library so someone else can check it out but the book is still on your device until you take it off airplane mode and sync it).