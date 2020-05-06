KQED is a proud member of
Psychologist Rick Hanson on Building Resilience in a Pandemic
Forum

Psychologist Rick Hanson on Building Resilience in a Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Rick Hanson, Author of "Neurodharma: New Science, Ancient Wisdom, and Seven Practices of the Highest Happiness"

An overwhelming majority of Californians are worried about a family member getting sick , according to a recent survey by PPIC, or about taking a financial hit from the coronavirus. Add to that the day -to-day stresses of shutdowns and sheltering in place. And while talk of reopening the economy brings relief to some, it is provoking new fear and anxiety in others. In this hour, we’ll get tips from psychologist Rick Hanson about how to build resilience (if that’s true) and better cope with uncertainty and fear. 

Guests:

Rick Hanson, psychologist and author of "Neurodharma: New Science, Ancient Wisdom, and Seven Practices of the Highest Happiness"

