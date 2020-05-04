The Future of the Bay Area’s Restaurant Industry

This pandemic has upended the Bay Area’s restaurant industry. Huge numbers of people have been laid off, restaurants have closed, and the businesses that are still open are trying to make it work through delivery and takeout. The industry will likely be changed forever.

As part of our ongoing focus on how life in the Bay Area is changing, we’re taking a look at the future of restaurants.

Guest: Soleil Ho, restaurant critic for the San Francisco Chronicle

On Wednesday, May 13, we're hosting a (virtual) live taping of our show! RSVP for free here.