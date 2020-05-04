KQED is a proud member of
The Future of the Bay Area’s Restaurant Industry
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: A pedestrian walks by a closed sign on the door of a restaurant on March 17, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have ordered residents to shelter in place in an effort to reduce social interaction and slow the spread of COVID-19.  ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

This pandemic has upended the Bay Area’s restaurant industry. Huge numbers of people have been laid off, restaurants have closed, and the businesses that are still open are trying to make it work through delivery and takeout. The industry will likely be changed forever.

As part of our ongoing focus on how life in the Bay Area is changing, we’re taking a look at the future of restaurants.

Guest: Soleil Ho, restaurant critic for the San Francisco Chronicle

On Wednesday, May 13, we're hosting a (virtual) live taping of our show! RSVP for free here.

