An Ever-Changing Forecast

Are California's beaches and parks closed? That depends.

Some beaches are open, but parking lots at state beaches and parks are closed.

On Thursday, Gov. Newsom ordered Orange County beaches closed after big crowds gathered last weekend.

Sonoma County beach parks remain closed after rangers had their hands full last weekend keeping people away, though the county recently opened other parks.

It's best to check your local restrictions before you go, and even better to stay within walking distance of home.