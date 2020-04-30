More Hospital Complications and Fewer Traffic Collisions Mean Longer Waits For Organ Donations

But since the coronavirus forced Californians indoors, accidents have declined. Traffic collisions and fatalities in the state dropped by half in the first three weeks of sheltering in place, according to a study from the University of California, Davis. Drowning deaths dropped 80% in California, according to data compiled by the nonprofit Stop Drowning Now.

Normally, in April, organ procurement organizations see a surge in donations related to outdoor, spring break-related activities and travel. But not this year.

“Spring break accidents are almost nonexistent because there’s no spring break,” said Janice Whaley, CEO of Donor Network West, which manages organ donations for Northern California and Nevada. “Beach accidents, motorcycle accidents, hunting accidents.”

This is on top of a range of other complications that have made transplants difficult during the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals have had to scale back surgeries of all kinds to preserve scarce supplies of personal protective equipment and ventilators, and many just haven’t had the bandwidth to manage the delicate timing and complexity of organ donation, recovery, transport and transplant.

Overall, transplant surgeries across the country plummeted 52% last month, according to UNOS data.

“There's a lot of things that have to happen perfectly, and now we're in an imperfect situation where we're trying to deal with so many other things,” Whaley said.

For example, for organs to be viable for donation, people have to die or be declared brain dead while on a ventilator, so blood keeps flowing to the heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys. Sometimes those people need to stay on the ventilator for two or three days while transplant teams and recipients are lined up, and then the recipients need to be on a ventilator for surgery, too.

“People were very antsy about having non-COVID-19 patients on ventilators, taking up space, where they wanted to make sure they were ready for that next patient,” Whaley said.

Many COVID-19 patients who died offered their organs for donation, but those were all declined out of the concern that recipients could become infected, she added.

There were also issues with doing proper testing of donors who did not die from COVID-19, as hospitals did not have enough testing supplies.

“So there may have been some organ turndowns that we normally wouldn't have seen,” said Dr. Chris Freise, an abdominal transplant surgeon at the University of California San Francisco.

As a matter of policy, hospitals canceled virtually all organ transplants from living donors, where a spouse or other family member donates a kidney or section of their liver to a loved one in need.