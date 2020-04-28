The Battle of the Beaches in the War on Coronavirus
Governor Gavin Newsom says those weekend crowds at some Southern California beaches don’t help contain the coronavirus. It's shaping up to be the Battle of the Beaches, one of many in the War on Coronavirus.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics
The Case for Expanding Medi-Cal to Protect Undocumented Seniors from Coronavirus
At the start of this year, before most of us had ever heard of COVID-19, Gov. Newsom proposed expanding the state’s health insurance, Medi-Cal, to low-income undocumented seniors. This pandemic may derail those plans, just when they need it most.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED
NASA Scientists Build a Better Ventilator
Months into this pandemic, there remains a national shortage of ventilators. Well, a team of engineers at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena is figuring out how to build more -- and fast.
Reporter: Jerome Campbell, KCRW