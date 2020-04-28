The Battle of the Beaches in the War on Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom says those weekend crowds at some Southern California beaches don’t help contain the coronavirus. It's shaping up to be the Battle of the Beaches, one of many in the War on Coronavirus.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics

The Case for Expanding Medi-Cal to Protect Undocumented Seniors from Coronavirus

At the start of this year, before most of us had ever heard of COVID-19, Gov. Newsom proposed expanding the state’s health insurance, Medi-Cal, to low-income undocumented seniors. This pandemic may derail those plans, just when they need it most.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

NASA Scientists Build a Better Ventilator

Months into this pandemic, there remains a national shortage of ventilators. Well, a team of engineers at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena is figuring out how to build more -- and fast.

Reporter: Jerome Campbell, KCRW