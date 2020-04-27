Small Biz Owner: Ice Cream Isn't Recession-Proof

The Feds' Help for Small Businesses: Did California Get a Fair Share?

California got the more PPP dollars than any other state in Round 1 of the program. But when ranked by the proportion of small businesses who got help, California ranks dead last.

Guest: Aaron Glantz, Reporter at Reveal

Ice Cream Isn't Recession-Proof

To understand what this new round of funding mean for small business owners, we talk to an ice cream maker in Truckee near Lake Tahoe who is still waiting for a loan.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report