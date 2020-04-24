Art Lives On, Even During a Pandemic

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Social Distancing, in 17 Syllables

LA-based sound artist Alan Nakagawa collected more than 500 haiku for his project called “Social Distancing, Haiku, and You.” The poems span a range of emotions, and feature contributors young and old. It’s a collaboration with the Orange County Museum of Art, which like many museums, is trying to figure out how to still serve their audience virtually.

California Poet Tess Taylor Captures Life on the Brink in ‘Rift Zone’

In Tess Taylor’s new poetry collection, Rift Zone, the California poet lists many reasons why life can be precarious in The Golden State. Taylor is the poetry reviewer for NPR’s All Things Considered, and she wrote these poems long before the coronavirus pandemic made life even more hazardous for Californians. But as KQED’s Chloe Veltman discovered, Taylor’s poetry speaks eloquently to the present moment.

Advice for Artists from Oakland Teen Who Created a Pop Empire from Her Parents’ Guestroom

In many ways, 19-year-old singer-songwriter mxmtoon – who also goes by her first name, Maia – is in a better position than a lot of artists struggling to figure out how to go virtual now that most people are sheltered in place. She had already built her career on social media, with millions of followers, and she has a new EP dropping this week. But with coronavirus, like all of us, Maia has had to make some adjustments to her life and career. One person who’s witnessed her transformation into a social media star is her admiring uncle, video and radio journalist Clarence Ting. He brings us this reflection.

For Houston Robertson, the Show Goes On

As an older woman, Houston Robertson says she’s used to being ignored by society. At age 83, though, she’s decided to be loud enough to get noticed. This spring, she was supposed to perform a solo show at The Marsh Theater in San Francisco. Then the coronavirus pandemic cancelled theater performances. But, as producer Tina Antolini tells us, Houston’s still figuring out a way for her show to go on.