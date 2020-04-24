How San Francisco's Chinatown Avoided Covid-19 Panic

Before the rest of the Bay Area adopted many of the health and safety measures that are now common, Chinatown leaders saw the writing on the wall. They quickly began educating residents about the virus, promoting hand washing, and stepping up cleaning. At the center of the neighborhood's public health response is Chinese Hospital, which has strong ties to the community it serves.

Guests: Meiying Wu and Alyson Stamos, student journalists at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism

You can read Meiying and Alyson's reporting on Chinatown in the New York Times here.