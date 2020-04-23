Businesses Plan for Reopening When Restrictions Lift

Gov. Newsom Talks Coronavirus Testing

Governor Gavin Newsom says California is making big strides in its push to ramp up COVID-19 testing, but he isn’t committing to a date for reopening the state just yet.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED Politics

Worker Tests Positive at Foster Farms Plant

Employees at a Foster Farms plant in the Central Valley are worried about their health… now that one of their coworkers has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

DACA Students Lose Out on Aid

Undocumented college students dealing with campus closures won’t be getting any emergency help from the federal government because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Coffeehouse Owner Plans for Post-Pandemic Reopening

Here in California, no word… yet… about when that will start happening here, but many small businesses are planning for it, including coffeehouses. Coffeeshops reopening would represent a step back to normalcy for me and many others. But how do you reopen a kind of business where spaces can be tight and people linger, sometimes for hours?

Guest: Sara Peterson, owner Scout Coffee in San Luis Obispo