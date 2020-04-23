Has Sheltering-In-Place Been Good For the Environment?

When shelter-in-place orders went into effect in California, human activity ground to a halt.

That got listener Anne-Marie Roschè in Berkeley thinking: "What impact does this change in human behavior have on the rest of the ecosystem?"

It's early yet, but scientists are starting to see some effects.

Bay Curious caught up with Kevin Stark, from KQED’s science team, who has been following this story.

Emissions & Air Pollution

Car traffic is the Bay Area's main source of air pollution. One estimate found traffic over the Bay Area's bridges during rush hour is down by 70-percent. Local air regulators say that decrease in traffic would result in a potential 20-percent reduction in fine particulates and a 38-percent drop in nitrogen oxides. Carbon dioxide emissions, the leading driver of climate change, would be down 26-percent.