'Trailers for Nurses' Helps Health Workers Isolate

First Known Coronavirus Death Weeks Earlier Than Previously Thought

The first confirmed deaths from the novel coronavirus in the United States look like they took place in Santa Clara County, more than a month earlier than initially thought and reported.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

PG&E's CEO Steps Down

The CEO of embattled utility Pacific Gas and Electric is stepping down. The utility's plan for leaving bankruptcy has been approved and will allow it to tap a state insurance fund in case of future fires.

Reporter: Lily Jamali, KQED

Governor Newsom Warns Against Re-opening State

Golf courses, beaches and parks are opening again as some California cities and counties begin to ease stay-at-home orders put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But Governor Gavin says the number of positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths have actually ticked up, not down.

New Poll Illuminates Coronavirus Concerns

With the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths still climbing, a new poll finds many Californians are very worried about their health, and their finances.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

California EPA Fights Federal Regulatory Relaxation

This Earth Day, California’s Environmental Protection Agency is carrying an extra burden. In March, its federal counterpart said that it would stop enforcing most environmental regulations for an open-ended period of time.

Reporter: Craig Miller, KQED