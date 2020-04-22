KQED is a proud member of
'Trailers for Nurses' Helps Health Workers Isolate
Morning Report

KQED News Staff
at 5:00 PM
RN Naomi Barajas poses with her new trailer ((Courtesy of Naomi Barajas))

First Known Coronavirus Death Weeks Earlier Than Previously Thought
The first confirmed deaths from the novel coronavirus in the United States look like they took place in Santa Clara County, more than a month earlier than initially thought and reported.
Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

PG&E's CEO Steps Down
The CEO of embattled utility Pacific Gas and Electric is stepping down. The utility's plan for leaving bankruptcy has been approved and will allow it to tap a state insurance fund in case of future fires.
Reporter: Lily Jamali, KQED

Governor Newsom Warns Against Re-opening State
Golf courses, beaches and parks are opening again as some California cities and counties begin to ease stay-at-home orders put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But Governor Gavin says the number of positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths have actually ticked up, not down.

New Poll Illuminates Coronavirus Concerns
With the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths still climbing, a new poll finds many Californians are very worried about their health, and their finances.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

California EPA Fights Federal Regulatory Relaxation
This Earth Day, California’s Environmental Protection Agency is carrying an extra burden. In March, its federal counterpart said that it would stop enforcing most environmental regulations for an open-ended period of time.
Reporter: Craig Miller, KQED

Diary of a Bay Area Nurse
When hospital workers show up for work, they have to take extraordinary precautions to make sure they don’t spread the coronavirus inside hospitals. And those precautions don’t stop once they leave work and go home. Bay Area ER nurse Douglas Frey offers a snapshot of what he does after a shift at the hospital.
Producer: Leslie McClurg, KQED

'Trailers for Nurses' Helps Health Workers Isolate
Health care workers are exposed to the coronavirus more than anyone else. After their shift is over, many worry about passing the sickness onto their families. So they’ve had to find ways to isolate after work with some even pitching tents in their garages and backyards. Now, in Ventura County north of L.A., they’ve got another option.
Reporter: Kathryn Barnes, KCRW

Lewis MacAdams, advocate for LA River, Dies
Lewis MacAdams has died. A poet and environmentalist, for more than thirty years, MacAdams championed the restoration of the Los Angeles River through his art and activism by founding the group the Friends of the L.A. River.