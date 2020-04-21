Research: More Coronavirus Cases Than Previously Thought

Research Shows More People Had Coronavirus Than Previously Thought

What if far more people are infected with coronavirus than previously thought? A preliminary study that tested more than 800 adults in L.A. County for COVID-19 antibodies suggests that’s the case. Those antibodies indicate someone’s been exposed to the virus.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC

Legislators Want More Oversight of Pandemic Spending

In a legislative hearing yesterday, members of both parties said they wanted more oversight over how Governor Newsom is responding to the pandemic, especially when it comes to how money is being spent, like a recent deal to buy millions of masks from China.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

City Officials Watch Dwindling Tax Revenues

As tax revenues dwindle because of the business shutdown, the state’s largest cities are getting financial help from the federal government through the CARES Act. But smaller cities, at least for now, are on their own. So what’s like to run a smaller city during the pandemic?

Guest: Peter Weiss, Mayor of Oceanside

Judge: ICE Should Release Detainees at High Risk of COVID-19

A federal judge in southern California has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to consider releasing all detainees nationwide who are at high risk of contracting Covid-19.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED