Gov. Newsom Urges Caution as Protesters Push to Reopen California

He outlined his approval for some counties to gradually relax some restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Newsom said he approved a plan by Ventura County in Southern California to reopen golf courses and parks, which on Monday prompted the top health official in neighboring Los Angeles County to implore residents not to flood those locations as warmer temperatures arrive this week and bring with them the lure of parks, beaches and other outdoor places.

"There is a cap in terms of the loosening," Newsom said, praising Ventura County officials for consulting with his office before their announcement. "They do not go beyond those state orders."