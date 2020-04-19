Who Are the Californians Wanting to Open up the State?

In response to her growing fears, Thomas says she’ll be participating in a protest tomorrow at the state’s capitol, where hundreds are expected to show up — while promising to stay put in their cars — demanding that officials reopen the state’s businesses. Thomas also helps run a Facebook group called “Californians Against Excessive Quarantine,” which has over 5,000 members.

The Sacramento event coincides with a much larger debate occurring across the country. Last Wednesday, in Lansing, Michigan, thousands of protestors carrying Trump flags, and in some cases, firearms, rallied against the state’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose most recent shelter-in-place is one of the most restrictive in the country.

At the same time, President Donald Trump has provided tacit support for these protests in a series of tweets on Friday when the president posted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA” as well as Michigan and Virginia.

While protesters with the most extreme views have been sucking up the media attention nationwide, a series of interviews with Californians critical of the restrictions shows that some in this movement carry a more nuanced view. All of the people KQED spoke to believed the threat of the virus is real. Some of the people didn’t take issue with the initial order to shelter-in-place.

But with the restrictions easing the burden on the healthcare system, they are skeptical as to whether California should remain in complete shutdown.

In the interviews, one point of doubt comes from the comparison of deaths from the flu, heart disease and cancer. Are they any deadlier than the new virus?

From a numbers standpoint, cancer and heart disease together kills close to 1 million U.S. adults per year, making the country’s coronavirus deaths, a little over 40,000, so far, look small.

But it’s the uncertainty of COVID-19, experts say, that makes these comparisons not exactly appropriate. Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed this in a January press conference, saying that the year-to-year deaths from the flu, for example, can be predicted, whereas calculations for COVID-19 deaths are harder to determine.

And COVID-19 has already killed more people than the U.S. 2018-19 flu season.

But Thomas and others say that with the healthcare systems stabilized, more weight needs to be given to the economic hardship and desperation a complete shutdown is creating.

“We can’t just continue to keep closing things up and disrupting people’s lives where [COVID-19] is not affecting people like myself physically,” said Thomas.