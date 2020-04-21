'A World Apart': UCSF Offers Free Mass Coronavirus Testing to Residents in Bolinas and SF's Mission District

In what’s believed to be a first-of-its-kind study, researchers from UCSF are aiming to test as many residents as possible in both the small Marin County community of Bolinas and in San Francisco's bustling Mission District, an ambitious effort to learn more about how the coronavirus is spreading in very different socioeconomic communities.
The initiative began on Monday in Bolinas, where medical staff and volunteers, donning personal protective equipment, set up a drive-thru site at the local fire station. There they began testing residents for both the virus and its antibodies, using nasal swabs and a finger-prick blood test.
Testing in the Mission is scheduled to begin Saturday at Garfield Park, with additional community locations to be announced.
In both locations, testing is free and slated to take place over four consecutive days (with a possible fifth day in the Mission). Residents can schedule appointments online:
The nasal swab samples, which test for the virus, will be processed at UCSF's lab first. Researchers aim to return test results within 72 hours. Antibody results — used to help identify people who may have been exposed to the virus or have recovered from the COVID-19 infection — will take longer.