Cities and Counties Brace for Budget Cuts Due to Coronavirus

California Prisons Try to Keep Inmates Coronavirus-Free

The first California inmate has died from health complications related to COVID-19. He was incarcerated at the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino. That comes after a federal judge denied an emergency motion that would have forced state prison officials to reduce the state’s prison population by thousands to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The judge wants to see first if changing up prison housing works.

Reporter: Julie Small, KQED

Delivering COVID-19 Information in All Languages

Immigrant residents of California speak more than 200 different languages and many aren’t fluent in English. So, how do you get pandemic information to them, especially if their language isn’t widely spoken?

Reporter: Alex Hall, The California Report's Fresno reporter