Dancing in your living room with a virtual crowd doesn't quite replace the feeling of being at a real concert. And so many artists rely on live events to make most of their income.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that there won't be any mass gatherings until there's a vaccine for COVID-19. So what does that mean for the local arts scene, which was already struggling to get by in the Bay Area?

Guest: Nastia Voynovskaya, Editor for KQED Arts