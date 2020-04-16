California Will Provide Disaster Relief for Undocumented Immigrants

California will be the first state in the nation to offer COVID-19 disaster relief to undocumented immigrants. Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a fund of $125 million Wednesday, including $75 million in state money and the rest from philanthropic sources.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Federal Prison in Lompoc Struggling to Contain Outbreak

The U-S Bureau of Prisons is scrambling to control the coronavirus at several of its institutions, with the largest outbreak now at a federal prison in Santa Barbara County. Officials are planning to establish a temporary hospital at the prison to treat the growing number of sick inmates.

Reporter: Alex Emslie, KQED

State Legislators Consider Costs of COVID-19

Today, California senators will be meeting, some of them virtually, to talk about how expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic will hit the state’s budget.

Guest: Katie Orr, KQED Politics Desk