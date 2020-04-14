Newsom To Work With Neighboring Governors to Reopen States

At a time when President Donald Trump is claiming “total” authority over how states will reopen following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to outline his own plan to get California moving again. Newsom says he’s coordinating with the governors of Oregon and Washington. He says they’ve agreed to a framework that lets science guide their decisions.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Law Enforcement Officers Cope with Coronavirus

One of many jobs that are changing in the COVID-19 era is policing. Law enforcement officers have to enforce stay at home orders, while also keeping the peace at food banks and grocery stores. And when they do make arrests, there's a new level of danger -- the slightest touch brings with it the risk of possible transmission.

Reporter: Claire Trageser, KPBS