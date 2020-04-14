Newsom Announces Aid for Foster Care Youth Affected by COVID-19, New Agreement With Oregon and Washington

"We're just trying to do our best and we're just trying to create some supports, create a sense of community, let folks know that they're not alone, create some more resources, as well as just direct monetary relief to also help with the stress," Newsom said.

Noting that hospitalizations and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units are only modestly increasing, Newsom also said that his administration would be working with the governors of Oregon and Washington state to draw up plans for reopening their respective economies. He said this would only happen when the time is right.

"We are announcing that California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies – one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business," the three governors said in a statement.

"While each state is building a state-specific plan," the governors will create a roadmap with specific guidelines, noting that "health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions."

Newsom said he would unveil California's metrics for determining a phased-in reopening, based on data-driven criteria, Tuesday.