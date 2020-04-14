Newsom Announces Aid for Foster Care Youth Affected by COVID-19, New Agreement With Oregon and Washington

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state plans to allocate $42 million — including $1.6 million from the federal government — to address the needs of young people in foster care and others living in low-income families.
"Bottom line is we have less social worker visits, we have less child welfare referrals because kids are not at school and because people are practicing physical distancing. And that means we still have to find creative ways to safeguard the well-being of our children," Newsom told KQED.
Speaking at his daily press briefing about the well-being of at-risk young people, Newsom noted that "disparities persist ... particularly (among) children in our welfare system."