Amid Pandemic, State Releases Thousands of Prisoners

Thousands of nonviolent inmates are being released from California’s prisons and jails as the state grapples with the pandemic. Advocates are worried about the fate of those men and women once they’re out.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED Politics

Families of Patients in State's Mental Health Hospitals Worry

State mental hospitals face similar challenges. Families of patients worried that their loved ones aren't able to practice physical distancing inside.

Reporter: Lee Romney, KALW

Remembering KCRW's Matt Holtzman

This weekend, our friends at KCRW in Los Angeles lost a friend and colleague, producer Matt Holzman, to cancer.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report co-Host