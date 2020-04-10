Californians Are Resorting to Mindfulness and Meditation ... Even More Than Usual

"My clients were asking for mindfulness techniques to help them deal with not only the emotional aftereffects of the earthquake, but aftershocks as well," Chalquist said.
Mindfulness apps like Headspace and Calm, both headquartered in California, have seen a surge in user signups over the past month.
"Since mid-March, as news of the global health crisis steadily increased, Headspace saw, in comparison to the previous 30 days of usage, more than double spike in new users installing and signing up," said Headspace spokeswoman Olivia DeJesse.
And meditation coaches and centers across the state are also reporting an uptick in interest.
"I've never been busier," Los Angeles meditation teacher Laurie Cousins said.
Cousins said she’s glad people are considering meditation at this volatile time, whether it's through individual coaching, group classes, online videos or apps.
"It's becoming more accessible, which is wonderful," she said.
Cousins said individuals should explore different offerings to find what works best for them.
"Maybe it's formal or maybe it's informal. Maybe it's a concentration practice, maybe it's an open awareness practice, maybe it's a compassionate practice," she said. "There are many ways you can meditate."
