Californians Are Resorting to Mindfulness and Meditation ... Even More Than Usual

In times of high stress and anxiety, experts say having a mindfulness practice like meditation can be helpful.

It’s no surprise that Google searches for the word “meditation” are now at an all-time high thanks to the heightened level of anxiety brought on by the coronavirus.

Sale, a video producer, has experienced her fair share of disasters, including the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, Hurricane Sandy in New York and several wildfires — so she’s no stranger to stress.

But Sale said the COVID-19 pandemic is testing her limits. She’s worried for the safety of close family members working on the frontlines. And she’s grappling with her own health issues that make her particularly vulnerable.

"Every time you wake up and leave the house, you have to think about masks and social distancing," she said. "And do we have, you know, disinfectants?"

Sale has come to rely on her daily meditation practice to stay grounded.

"It reminds me that there's a tiny, safe place to kind of come back to every day," she said.

California is a hub for mindfulness traditions.

The state is home to some of the country’s best known meditation centers, like the Esalen Institute in Big Sur and Spirit Rock in Marin County.

Californians have a long history of turning to meditation during difficult times, said Craig Chalquist, a professor in the East-West Psychology program at the California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) in San Francisco, where he teaches classes on psychology, folklore, storytelling and mindfulness practices.

Chalquist recalled the aftermath of the 1994 Northridge earthquake that violently shook the San Fernando Valley.