Coronavirus Crisis Has Blown a Big Hole in BART's Budget. It Won't Be Fixed Soon

"We are trying to do what we can to manage on the cost side," Powers said.

But since the district's fiscal 2020-21 budget must be balanced, it's likely further steps will be needed.

Powers said the current service cuts -- the system now closes at 9 p.m. each night instead of midnight, and on Wednesday, BART reduced train frequency on its five lines from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes -- will probably be extended into the new fiscal year starting July 1.

Beyond the overtime restrictions and other belt-tightening that's already taken place, Powers is presenting the board with what he called "a drop-down menu" of other actions to consider.

BART could put off some capital projects over the next 15 months and delay or eliminate pay raises for non-union employees that are scheduled to take effect in July. It could negotiate with BART labor unions to defer coming wage increases and continue the current hiring freeze while cutting vacant positions.

"Everything is on the table right now," Powers said. "These are uncharted waters for everybody, whether it's a transit agency, a local government or a state government."

But looking ahead to the day when shelter at home orders will be lifted and the region goes back to work, Powers says he hopes to keep BART's service and workforce intact.

"When the restrictions start to be lifted and the medical professionals give us direction on how and when that goes in, I want BART to be ready to help this region recover," he said.

The region's transit operators are depending on the Bay Area's share of a $25 billion federal relief package to get through the pandemic without having to gut service or lay off large numbers of workers.

The region is due to get $1.3 billion from the emergency funds. It's not clear yet exactly how that money, to be disbursed by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, will be divided among agencies.

Powers said the bottom-line financial damage each system has suffered will be one major factor in determining who gets what.

Jeffrey Tumlin, head of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which runs Muni, suggested earlier this week that agencies' importance to underserved communities should also be considered.

"The conversations are going to be interesting, especially conversations about to what degree do we look at equity across who rides transit versus equality across how many dollars are lost for each agency," Tumlin said.

The 21-member commission, made up of elected officials or their appointees from all nine Bay Area counties, is expected to consider the funding question at its next meeting, April 22.