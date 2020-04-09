Coronavirus Crisis Has Blown a Big Hole in BART's Budget. It Won't Be Fixed Soon

BART directors are about to get a close look at the ugly fiscal realities facing the agency due to the coronavirus crisis — including the likelihood of hundreds of millions of dollar in revenue shortfalls and a long, slow process of regaining lost ridership.
During the board's Thursday meeting, the transit agency's managers plan to present a stark picture of what the district faces over the next 15 months and beyond: a $173.5 million gap between revenue and operating expenses, and a best-case scenario for the ensuing 12 months in which the agency suffers a further $258 million operating deficit.
That yawning budget gap, like those confronting virtually every other transit agency in the region, is due mostly to the abrupt collapse of ridership after Bay Area residents were ordered to begin sheltering at home last month when the coronavirus outbreak took hold. On Monday, BART recorded just 24,909 paid exits from its stations, down 94% from the average non-holiday Monday in February.
That collapse is especially acute for BART, which gets more than half its operating funds from fares. The second-biggest source of revenue, a half-cent sales tax in Alameda, Contra and San Francisco counties, is also expected to take a big hit with much of the region's economy at a standstill.
In an interview Wednesday, BART General Manager Bob Powers ran down a list of steps the agency has already taken to try to trim costs. It has slashed service, put a virtual freeze on overtime and hiring, prohibited staff travel and shifted hundreds of employees from operations to already-budgeted capital projects like refurbishing stations.