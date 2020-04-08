Gov. Newsom Says Tough Economic Times Ahead and More Cash Needed from Feds

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that tough times are ahead for California's state and local budgets, while acknowledging that renters and homeowners are struggling.
In an interview with KQED on Tuesday, Newsom said he won’t move to force California counties to delay the April 10 property tax deadline, noting that groups representing counties and tax collectors recently warned that a state-mandated extension could push some local governments to insolvency.
Newsom said his office has been working with counties to ensure that people who are unable to pay their property taxes by Friday will be able to extend the deadline without penalties.