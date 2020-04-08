Even With New Federal Coronavirus Bill, Most Workers Get No Additional Sick Leave

Harknett said a worker told her, “If I call out sick, it's a strike against me.” Of paid time off, another worker told her, “even though I have it, it looks kind of bad if I use it. My manager doesn't want me to use it.”

The pressure to work while sick and fear of retaliation is especially true in the service industry, where waiters and front-of-house staff are often expected to find someone to cover their shift if they are ill.

That has been the experience for waiter Ricky Villarreal too.

“There have been times where I've been sick, and they say, short of throwing up or diarrhea, come on in," said Villareal. "Depending on what you got, you take a lot of Tylenol or DayQuil and just kind of march in and try to power through.”

Many restaurants have closed now because of the coronavirus. But because of the exemptions in the new bill, if a restaurant has less than 50 employees, it will not have to give its workers additional paid time off when it reopens.

KQED interviewed a pharmacy worker at a large chain who had a similar experience to Villarreal. She said she wants to remain anonymous for fear of losing her job.

She says about a month ago, when the pandemic was starting to hit the US, she and two other colleagues had flu-like symptoms. They couldn’t find anyone to cover for them, so the manager told them they had to come to work.

“I felt so bad,” she said. “People were coming in to get medication, and I could be infecting them.” She said she tried to do as much work as possible in the back of the store so she would limit her contact with customers.

The whole situation made her uncomfortable. “Even if we're not having direct contact with the customer,” she said, “we're still putting their pills in a bottle, and we're still putting a label on the bottle and we're still putting a cap on the bottle, and we're touching all of those things.”