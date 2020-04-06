Amid Pandemic, Some California Sheriffs’ Departments Still Evicting Renters

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, which declined to comment for this story, is still performing “writs” — legalese for court-ordered lockouts — for eviction cases in its queue. Fresno County sheriff’s deputies completed 20 lockouts in the last week and a half before clearing their backlog April 1, according to department spokesperson Tony Botti. Imperial County sheriff’s deputies just finished their evictions caseload two days ago.

“We hope they saw this coming and maybe already have a plan in place to seek resources that might help them,” Botti said.

While tenant-rights groups say sheriffs and local governments can and should stop lockouts immediately, they lay much of the blame for the continued evictions on Newsom. They criticize his efforts to protect renters as limited, confusing and insufficient.

“We need leadership,” said Madeline Howard, a senior attorney for the Western Center on Law and Poverty. “We need the governor to step in and do a real moratorium, because this is happening, people are being kicked out when they’re being told to shelter-in-place.”

The Newsom administration did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

A Moratorium ... With Many Exceptions

Waldman spent the past few days scrambling to prepare for the lockout, leaving and returning to the Boulder Creek Apartments complex despite the rising number of coronavirus infections in Riverside County and its warnings to wear a mask whenever venturing outside.

She made a half-hour drive to Yucaipa — where the virus broke out recently in a nursing home — to have her father’s tax return prepared in the vain hope a refund could forestall the eviction. Waldman also made trips back and forth to a self-storage complex to drop off boxes.

The stress has weighed on her father, who has memory problems.

“He’s gotten up like 20 times already today, asking me, ‘What about this? What about that?’ ” she said. “It’s almost like he’s forgotten everything, he barely knows me.”

Waldman described herself as surprised when she received the lockout notice last week. She says she had agreed to a court settlement with her landlord — an Orange County-based investment firm called Raintree Partners — that she would move out in the near future. But considering the circumstances, she thought she would be given more time.

“I was shocked,” said Waldman, who relies on Social Security disability benefits for income. “I was absolutely horrified because I heard they weren’t doing any lockouts.”

On paper, Newsom’s most recent executive order on evictions does prohibit lockouts through the end of May — but only for cases where renters can demonstrate they have been financially impacted by the virus, either because of layoffs, reduced work hours or the need to take care of a child or family member.

Evictions that have already made their way through the court system — for a missed March 1 rent payment, for example — are not banned.

Neither are evictions for other reasons, like having people in your apartment not on your lease, causing a nuisance or when a landlord decides to move back into a unit.

In the absence of stronger statewide action from Newsom, tenant advocates have petitioned the attorney general, the statewide sheriffs’ association and individual sheriff’s departments to stop lockouts, arguing they unnecessarily pose a risk to public health.

“The sheriff is going from one low-income area to another low-income area, so they could be getting (the virus) or passing it,” said Ernie Reguly, staff attorney with Riverside Legal Aid. “It is inconsistent with the governor’s stay-at-home order.”

Once a lockout notice has been posted to a tenant’s door, some renters can request an emergency stay from a judge to delay the eviction. Renters have to pay for the extra time they’re asking for.

Some cities and counties have imposed their own eviction moratoriums that go further than Newsom’s order, banning evictions and lockouts not related to the economic impact of COVID-19.