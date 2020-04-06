Coronavirus Crisis Prompts Martinez Refinery to Cut Back, Sell Hydrogen Plants

The dramatic decrease in driving has also had an upside, with Bay Area air quality officials reporting declines in pollution levels.

The state's refineries are taking in and processing less oil, according to the most recent weekly fuels watch report from the California Energy Commission. The agency's snapshot, from the last week of March, shows declines in both the volume of crude coming into California refineries and in their output of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel.

The decline in demand comes at the same time global oil prices have been depressed by a dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

PBF has seen its stock price fall 83% from its 2020 high —from $33.19 in mid-January to $5.76 on Friday — and says its decision to sell the Martinez hydrogen plants is designed to raise capital and reduce debt.

In announcing the sale last week, the company said its refineries are running at 30% of capacity and that it would need to significantly cut spending, including on the newly acquired Martinez refinery.

PBF plans to sell five hydrogen plants nationwide to Air Products and Chemicals for $530 million.

The company said in a statement the sale is "part of a strategic plan for PBF to navigate current extraordinary and volatile markets" and dubbed its moves as "aggressive steps to increase PBF's flexibility and responsiveness."

Hydrogen plants are used by refineries to help separate sulfur from crude petroleum as they produce gasoline, jet fuel and diesel.

There are three such plants at PBF's Contra Costa County facility, formerly owned and run by Shell, which is now called the Martinez Refining Company. Air Products, a Pennsylvania-based industrial gases company, has owned one of them since 1996.

PBF plans to retain its Martinez refinery employees who work at the plants, according to company spokesman Michael Karlovich.

"They are cross-trained on other refinery assets, which we highly value," Karlovich said. "PBF Energy remains fully committed to the Martinez Refinery and its workforce," he said.

The other three hydrogen plants that are subject of the sale are located in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance and Delaware. The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of this year, according to Air Products.

After the sale PBF plans to pay Air Products to continue producing hydrogen for the Martinez refinery.