Palliative Care Doctors Turn to Technology to Help Those Dying Alone

The policy changes will encourage the uptake of telemedicine, Acevedo said, and by extension, increase access to palliative care for patients. That includes people who are sick and dying from COVID-19, but also patients who are sick at home with other serious illnesses, some of whom are dying and some who will recover.

Rae Anne McLaughlin was one of those patients a few years ago. After she went through 12 rounds of chemotherapy and 35 radiation treatments to treat her stage four head and neck cancer, the last thing she wanted was to drive 70 miles from her home on Long Island to the hospital in the city. She had a palliative care team that would call her up and have normal conversations — not science jargon — about how she was feeling, what she could do about the tingling in her hands and feet and how to manage the opioids she was taking for pain. All of this was over the phone.

“It was fabulous,” McLaughlin recalled. “I didn't have to shower if I didn't feel like it. Imagine just feeling really, really crummy and then having to get in a car and drive an hour and a half. I didn't want to do it.”

She had private insurance that covered the telephone calls. She’s fully recovered now, three years later, but she can still email her palliative care team. And she did recently to ask whether she was more at risk for becoming ill from coronavirus and to get advice about how to protect herself. They told her to stay home and get her exercise in her house and backyard.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, palliative care specialists — including doctors, nurses and social workers — were in short supply. The subspecialty “didn't get formal approval until 2007, and we didn't start training palliative care specialists in any kind of serious numbers until recently,” said Dr. Diane Meier, director of the national Center to Advance Palliative Care and a gerontologist at Mount Sinai Health Systems in New York.

Meier knew they wouldn’t have enough palliative care specialists at her hospital to meet the demand of COVID-19 patients needing pain and symptom relief, especially shortness of breath. Her plan was to train frontline emergency department doctors and nurses how to do this themselves, but patients overwhelmed the hospital so fast, they didn’t have time.

“They're getting a new patient in the door of the ED (emergency department) every 30 seconds,” she said. “So we’re creating things like pocket cards and 24/7 hotline numbers that a clinician can call at any hour of the day or night to get very specific advice: ‘What dose do I use? What do I do if it doesn't work? How long do I wait before I give more?’”

But delivering bad news and having tough conversations is a skill they can’t easily delegate. And because COVID-19 can progress so quickly — with patients going from okay to barely able to breathe in an hour — there’s so little time to talk with patients about what kind of care they’re willing to have, what’s important to them and what they want for the end of their lives.

UCSF’s Pantilat says everyone should be having these conversations with their loved ones now. Some older people who have had a few tours of the medical system already may not want to be intubated and sedated on a ventilator, he said. They may not want to be in the hospital at all, especially if it means they will be separated from their families.

But younger people are dying, too, he added, and should think about where they stand on advanced directives for medical care and do-not-resuscitate orders. They should be thinking about how to say goodbye.

“Some of us who might not have thought about these issues and thought, ‘Oh, I’ve got a lot of time before I have to worry about this,’ are suddenly facing the reality that you could get suddenly sick and suddenly very, very sick,” he said. “No harm in saying, I love you and thank you and forgive me and I forgive you to the people you care about at any time. It's a really good time to do that now."