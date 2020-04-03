Why Local News Is Suffering When People Need It Most

This week, all staffers at the San Francisco Examiner and SF Weekly were notified that they'll be taking a 40% cut in hours and salary, even though more people are actually reading their stories. In fact, on a single day in March, the number of pageviews for the Examiner was 6,000 times higher than normal.

People are relying on local news to understand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But that need alone can't save a paper.

Guest: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, reporter and columnist with the San Francisco Examiner

To help out The Examiner and SF Weekly, you can subscribe here.