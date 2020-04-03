KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Why Local News Is Suffering When People Need It Most
The Bay

Why Local News Is Suffering When People Need It Most

17 min
Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
More people are relying on local news to understand what's happening in their communities during the covid 19 pandemic. But that's not enough to save it. (Courtesy Joe Rodriguez Fitzgerald)

This week, all staffers at the San Francisco Examiner and SF Weekly were notified that they'll be taking a 40% cut in hours and salary, even though more people are actually reading their stories. In fact, on a single day in March, the number of pageviews for the Examiner was 6,000 times higher than normal.

People are relying on local news to understand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But that need alone can't save a paper.

Guest: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, reporter and columnist with the San Francisco Examiner

To help out The Examiner and SF Weekly, you can subscribe here.

Sponsored