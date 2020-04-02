Buddy, Can You Spare 6 Feet?

Social distancing guidelines have forced Bay Area homeless shelters to limit capacity, leaving homeless advocates and city leaders scrambling for alternatives.

While advocates in Berkeley set up DIY hand washing stations at homeless camps, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday that Moscone West was going to become a temporary shelter for at least 400 people.

Let that sink in.

The gleaming convention center – that not too long ago was hosting Apple, Facebook and Google – is going to become a temporary relief center for people fleeing the ravages of a global pandemic.

On Thursday, San Francisco health officials made another sobering announcement: a person staying at a homeless shelter has tested positive for COVID-19.