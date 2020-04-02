Street Protest in the Time of Coronavirus

Shouting "No to Rent, Yes to Food!" and observing proper social distancing measures, demonstrators in Boyle Heights yesterday called on the City of L.A. to do more to protect renters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tenants rights activists want to see complete rent forgiveness until the coronavirus crisis is declared over.

Guest: Elizabeth Blaney, Union de Vecinos

Amazon's Warehouse Workers Worry About Infection

Amazon warehouse employees who package everything from pasta to toilet paper say the e-commerce giant isn’t doing enough to protect them from COVID-19. Workers at a warehouse in Riverside County are staging walkouts and signing petitions demanding that their health be taken seriously.

Reporter: Mickey Capper

UC and Other Colleges Relax Admissions Requirements

The leaders of California’s biggest university systems are loosening undergrad admissions requirements during the pandemic. It just might ease the anxiety of high school juniors and seniors preparing for college.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancano, KQED