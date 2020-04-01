State Prisons Plan Early Release of 3,500 Inmates to Combat Coronavirus

California’s top prisons official has ordered almost 3,500 inmates released early, according to a filing Tuesday in federal court, to thin populations in the overcrowded system in hopes of preventing or slowing an outbreak of COVID-19.

The expedited releases are for those with fewer than 60 days left on their sentences, who were not convicted of violent crimes, sex crimes or domestic violence offenses.

“These non-violent inmates will either be released on parole, released to community supervision or directly discharged,” Ralph Diaz, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation secretary, wrote in a legal filing.

He added that inmates released under the plan “will have appropriate release and transition plans” in place. Releases are scheduled to begin “as soon as practicable, including within the upcoming days and weeks,” the filing says.

Attorneys for inmates called it a positive step but insufficient to address the threat.