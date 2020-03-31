DIYers Rally to Make 'Last Resort' Face Masks for Health Care Workers

As NPR has reported, making medical-grade face masks is a tricky business. They require a material called melt-blown fabric, an extremely fine mesh of synthetic polymer fibers, for the inner filtration layer. Each machine that makes this fabric costs more than $4 million.

But given widely reported shortages, public health students from UC Berkeley found 40 hospitals in California currently accepting homemade donations.

It's one alternative for hospitals and clinics worried about running out of conventional supplies if/when a surge of COVID-19 patients hits in the coming weeks.

That said, N95 respirator masks are still the go-to choice at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Dr. Sanjay Kurani, the hospital's medical director, explained, "Out of an abundance of caution, we're using the N95 mask anytime we think somebody has potentially COVID-19, is going through testing or is COVID-19 positive." That's because, like the name suggests, N95 face masks filter out about 95 percent of all liquid or airborne particles.

He added that face masks are just one part of a personal protection outfit that health care professionals ideally wear when dealing with patients who have COVID-19. Gloves, gowns, face shields and goggles are also essential.

Makers Want in on the Action, Too

When it comes to rigid plastics, 3D printers come to mind. Makers of 3D printers, like Hewlett-Packard, are proving more than happy to help would-be printers of health care equipment.

This week, the Valley Medical Center Foundation and the Sunnyvale nonprofit Maker Nexus announced an initiative to produce 3,000 face shields a week.

Volunteers hashed out the specifications with hospital clinicians at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Dr. Kurani, for one, is thrilled.

"We don’t need to go out to our usual vendors, who are right now overwhelmed," he says. "We can actually go out to the community and use them."

It’s a bit of a rag-tag army marshaling this fight, but when you see social media posts from health care workers donning garbage bags to protect themselves, you can see why people who know how to make things want to help.