Newsom Calls on Retired Medical Workers, Students to Join Fight Against Coronavirus

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide plan to recruit more medical professionals to address an expected surge in COVID-19 cases in California.

“Technicians, administrators, doctors, nurses, we are calling on you to step up and step in and meet this moment," Newsom said.

Newsom said the state has launched a new online platform called California Health Corps where health care professionals can sign up to provide assistance during the public health crisis.

It's estimated the effort could make an additional 37,000 professionals available to treat COVID-19 patients.