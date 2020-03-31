Locked Up in a Pandemic: People in County Jails Worry Conditions Will Allow Virus to Spread

Sacramento County's Sgt. Deterding said in an emailed statement that inmates are provided with “cleaning supplies on a regular basis and at their request" and are given unlimited access to television news coverage of COVID-19. Common areas are cleaned regularly, along with phones, tables, door handles and other commonly used surface areas, Deterding wrote.

At Santa Clara County’s Elmwood jail, Page echoed concerns over stalled proceedings. While some inmates have been released early, many are not currently eligible. And while they wait, they must wait in conditions that Page says are ripe for contracting the virus.

He estimates that the bunks in his dorm are spaced only 2 or 3 feet apart — not nearly enough to maintain the 6-foot spacing recommended by most health professionals as the minimum for social distancing. He said he and 68 other inmates eat their meals in a common area, sharing just six benches.

Sgt. Michael Low, spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email that corrections officers have been “implementing social distancing within the jails, conducting frequent temperature checks and having smaller groups of inmates out of their cells at a time.” They have also suspended all in-person visitation and jail programs, issued masks and other protective equipment to jail staff and established video arraignments to minimize transporting inmates to court.

People in both Santa Clara and Sacramento county jails said access to commissary — where inmates can buy food and other supplies — has been limited. Page said this has been an issue because he and other inmates aren’t fed from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. and they don’t always have adequate amounts of food and sanitary supplies.

The coronavirus has already started infiltrating Elmwood jail. Last week, an inmate tested positive for COVID-19; he has been kept in quarantine since his arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Six Santa Clara County deputies have confirmed cases of the virus. And earlier this month, four inmates were quarantined after coming into contact with a defense attorney who later tested positive.

To Page’s knowledge, nobody in the general jail population has contracted the virus. But he says it’s only a matter of time.

“When the virus does eventually hit in here, it’s gonna spread like a wildfire,” he said.