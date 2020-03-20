From Arrests to Trials and Jails, Bay Area’s Criminal Justice System Reels in Age of Coronavirus

Activists called for larger steps to empty Santa Rita Jail, including ending new bookings at the jail and releasing more people, especially anyone who may be vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.

“It’s really only a matter of time until the disease reaches Santa Rita Jail,” Dr. Juliana Morris of the Do No Harm Coalition said during a streamed press conference Thursday. “It’s a public health nightmare waiting to happen.”

Ahern said all inmates at Santa Rita Jail are being screened for symptoms, as well as deputies and any civilian staff in the jail. So far, no one in custody has presented coronavirus symptoms, he said. Two housing units have been emptied to be used to isolate any inmates who begin to show symptoms.

“We’re doing more than what’s necessary to take care of safety and health,” Ahern said, adding that the 4,500 person jail currently has more than 1,000 empty beds.

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju, who is pushing for similar releases, said his jailed clients are scared just like the rest of us.

"But unlike a lot of us who are not incarcerated, they can't take those steps to create that social distance," Raju said. "They can't wash their hands with soap whenever they want to. And they can't take the appropriate steps to boost their immune system."

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto released a plan on March 10 to keep COVID-19 out of the city’s jails. Details include triage measures to assess arrestees for signs of infection and contingency plans should a positive case be detected.

Arrestees in San Mateo will undergo “an intensive medical screening” for COVID-19 before being booked into jail, according to a March 14 Facebook post from the Sheriff.

Three inmates in Santa Clara County jails have already been put into isolation for 14 days “due to a possible exposure by a visitor,” according to a March 17 press release. “None of those inmates show any signs or symptoms associated to COVID-19, but are being closely monitored by medical professionals.”

Low said those inmates were not tested, and will be placed back into their respective housing units once the isolation period ends. He also said staff is conducting frequent temperature checks on all inmates and “implementing social distancing” in the jails.