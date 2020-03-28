How a Berkeley Deli Is Rethinking its Business to Stay Open

You can still get the Montreal-style smoked brisket and poutine that have attracted customers seeking Canadian comfort food. But now, the smoked meat also appears in a spaghetti sauce sold with a quart of pasta, and in the mac-and-cheese. Another offering? Matzo ball soup, frozen so that people can save it for later.

The idea is to shift from a restaurant business to a market, and Augie’s got a blessing from the City of Berkeley to do just that.

This week they added some non-food coronavirus essentials: toilet paper, paper towels and spray cleaner. They’re also selling eggs and some produce. Gopnik-Lewinsky warns their prices on those items are going to be higher than grocery stores because they can’t buy in the same bulk.

“We figure the way things have gone in other countries, we’re going to be in full lockdown mode, and only pharmacies and markets are going to be open,” Gopnik-Lewinsky said. “So we’re going to try to relieve some of the pressure on markets like Safeway and Berkeley Bowl that have just been overwhelmed.”

Augie’s is just a few blocks away from Berkeley Bowl West, where the wait just to enter the supermarket has regularly been 15 to 20 minutes since shelter-in-place orders went into effect.

The deli-turned-market is using technology from Oakland-based NumberAI that allows people to text orders in to Augie’s phone number, then drive over to the shop where someone will bring the food and other items ordered out to the car.