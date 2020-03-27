Coping Under Quarantine

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Under One Roof

KQED Editor Julia Scott lives in a condo building in Oakland with 119 units. Almost everybody is home together now. She started wondering how her neighbors are coping. She put on some gloves and rigged up her audio recorder with a long cord so she could interview them from a distance.

Corona Diaries

As Californians shelter in place, we’re all exploring the new territory of “social distancing.” Radio producers Tina Antolini and Evan Roberts started a new project, gathering voicemails from people about what they’re going through, to try to keep us connected as we hunker down. They give a little window in this peculiar time in all of our lives.

Lessons From Gen Z on How to Survive Quarantine

Suddenly, across California, our social lives are entirely virtual. So, could we all learn a thing or two from teenagers about how to adjust? Reporter Haley Gray checked in with California's virtual social experts: high school girls.