Inside A Bay Area Courtroom During Shelter-In-Place

Courts are considered "essential" businesses, but some counties have cut back on services to the public. And jury trials have now been put on hold to stop the spread of Covid-19, thanks to an order by State Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye.

Reporter Brian Krans was inside a Vallejo courtroom during the the most recent jury trial in the state, on Fri, Mar. 20, two days after Solano became the last Bay Area county to issue a shelter-in-place order.

For more information about what functions are still available in California Superior Courts during the Covid-19 pandemic, click here.

Guest: Brian Krans, independent reporter