'This Is Called Interdependence': Images of Homeless Outreach in an Outbreak
Matthew GreenBeth LaBerge
Volunteers hand out coronavirus-related supplies to homeless people at an encampment near 24th and Wood Streets in West Oakland on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

“How are you going to shelter in place when you don’t got a place?”

It's a question that Lisa Gray-Garcia, a Bay Area homeless advocate who goes by Tiny, wants Bay Area residents to consider as the coronavirus continues its relentless assault on the region — and the world.

“It’s an absolute emergency,” says Tiny, the co-founder of POOR Magazine, who herself spent years living on the streets. The homeless community was already living in crisis mode, she says. This just adds another terrifying layer.

There are more than 34,000 unhoused people in the Bay Area, the majority of whom live in crowded, unsheltered conditions, often without basic sanitation resources. That makes them among the most susceptible to contracting and spreading the virus.

Resources for the homeless

“People on the street don't have access to resources — to the things you’re supposed to have to stay safe from this virus,” she says. “When you have no running water, washing your hands, keeping your stuff clean is a struggle. These are things we deal with everyday.”

As cities throughout the region scramble to secure shelter and emergency services for some of their unhoused residents, Tiny and her team of collaborators have taken matters into their own hands.

This week, Tiny's group, along with volunteers from United Front Against Displacement and Self-Help Hunger Program distributed mostly donated cleaning and sanitation supplies to homeless residents living in encampments in West and East Oakland and in San Francisco's Tenderloin district.

Tiny says her group had been handing out food and other critical supplies long before anyone even heard of the coronavirus. But now they're now doubling down on those efforts, scrambling to get ahold of as many cleaning and healing materials as they can in an effort to fill the large gap left by the many homeless service providers that have had to scale back their services.

“This is called interdependence, and we do it with or without a virus, because we're struggling with a virus called poverty,” she says, noting the underlying current of mutual aid that circulates within the homeless community. Homeless people may be vulnerable, she adds, but many are also impressively resourceful. “People outside have a lot of skills and are doing their darndest to stay alive and clean and organized.”

As people swarm supermarkets and hoard materials, Tiny says, supplies have been increasingly hard to come by, and she is appealing to community members to “redistribute” anything they might not need.

To that end, her group is now accepting donations of food, cleaning products and clean clothing, tents and sleeping bags, which can be dropped off at their site at 8032 MacArthur Street in East Oakland. Money for supplies can also be contributed online here.

“Were out of everything today. We gave everything away,” she says.

Earlier this week, KQED photojournalist Beth LaBerge visited one of the group's community relief efforts, at an encampment on 24th and Wood Streets in West Oakland, where more than 100 people showed up to collect cleaning supplies, gloves, masks and other critical supplies.

Dayton Andrews, a housing activist, gives out paper towels as part of a coronavirus relief effort for unhoused communities and encampments near 24th & Wood Streets in West Oakland on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Poor Magazine and The United Front Against Displacement and Self-Help Hunger Program provided food, masks, gloves, vitamins and other supplies to those in need. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

 

Phavia Mapp carries supplies she just received at the West Oakland relief effort. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

 

People in need come to collect cleaning supplies. 'We’re always preparing, we’re always operating in this idea of mutual aid. This is just another layer,' says Tiny, one of the organizers of the effort. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

 

Volunteers quickly set up their West Oakland relief station, offering food, masks, gloves, vitamins and other supplies to those in need. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

 

Jessie Parker waits for a jump for the mini-van he lives in at Wednesday's community relief effort in West Oakland. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

 

Volunteers notify people living in encampments near 24th & Wood Streets in West Oakland of the supply giveaway. There are two narratives at play among members of the homeless communities she works with, says Tiny. Some, she says, just shrug and take the attitude of 'What else is new — we’ve always been struggling. This is yet another struggle we have to deal with.' But for elderly and disabled people on the streets, she says, this new threat is absolutely terrifying. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

 

A homeless woman named Raven carries supplies given to her by volunteers on Wednesday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

 

The sprawling encampments at 24th & Wood Streets in West Oakland. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

 

Peter, left, and Jude carry supplies given to them by volunteers at Wednesday's relief effort. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)