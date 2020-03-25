Working Overtime to Process Unemployment Claims

State Anticipates Tighter Budgets Due to Coronavirus Slowdown

The Newsom Administration is telling state agencies that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis could have a big impact on the money the agencies have to spend.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics Editor

The coronavirus pandemic is putting a lot of Californians out of work. To help cover the bills, many people are applying for state unemployment insurance, and they are doing it in record numbers.

Guest: Loree Levy, Employment Development Department