State Anticipates Tighter Budgets Due to Coronavirus Slowdown
The Newsom Administration is telling state agencies that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis could have a big impact on the money the agencies have to spend.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics Editor
Working Overtime to Process Unemployment Claims
The coronavirus pandemic is putting a lot of Californians out of work. To help cover the bills, many people are applying for state unemployment insurance, and they are doing it in record numbers.
Guest: Loree Levy, Employment Development Department