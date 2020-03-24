Will High School Seniors Graduate Amid Pandemic?

Citizenship Ceremonies Cancelled

The pandemic is making it harder for people to become naturalized Americans, affecting everything from citizenship classes to oath of allegiance ceremonies.

Reporter: Michelle Pitcher

College Kids Head Home, But What About Foster Kids?

Across the state, college students are returning home as their campuses close, but students who came out of the foster care system don't have have a permanent home to return to.

Reporter: Alice Daniel, Valley Public Radio

Will High School Seniors Move On to College Amid Pandemic

Many high school seniors are worried that delaying graduation because of the pandemic might keep them from attending college this fall. State officials are trying to figure out solutions.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED