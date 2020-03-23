California Prisons Are a 'Tinderbox of Potential Infection,' Former CDCR Secretary Warns

A man held at the California State Prison in Los Angeles County is the first inmate in the state to test positive for COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was put in isolation on March 19 after telling staff he felt sick.

As of Monday, five correctional officers in three different prisons — California Institution for Men in Chino, Folsom State Prison and California State Prison, Sacramento — have also been diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. An employee at San Quentin State Prison reported on Friday to have tested positive for COVID-19 does not in fact have the disease, prison officials said Saturday.

Scott Kernan, a former secretary of CDCR, is among officials and inmate rights groups expressing concern over a potentially widespread outbreak in the state’s prisons and jails.

“You think cruise ships are a petri dish?” Kernan said in an interview Monday. “Prisons are even more so the mass of humanity. So I'm very concerned about my colleagues and the inmates and their families in jails and prisons across the country.”