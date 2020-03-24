KQED is a proud member of
Cuts to Public Health May Have Hampered California's Coronavirus Response
Coronavirus

Cuts to Public Health May Have Hampered California's Coronavirus Response

Katie Orr
Workers man the Medical Health and Coordination Center at the California Department of Public Health on February 27, 2020 in Sacramento, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

During a press briefing on COVID-19 in mid-March, Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked how well he thinks California responds to emergency situations. His answer was definitive.

“We’re second to none," Newsom said. He explained that the state responds to all big disasters in the same way, be it an earthquake, wildfire or pandemic.

"We have an all hazards approach to suppression, mitigation and recovery," Newsom said.

Dr. Tony Iton , Senior Vice President of Healthy Communities with The California Endowment, agrees California has  one of the best public health infrastructures in the country.  But there are some caveats.

"Even for having the best in the United States, it's not saying very much," Iton said. "Because that core infrastructure of local public health has been frayed over the past decade.”

Public health in California are largely run by the counties. That includes 29 county laboratories that test for things like sexually transmitted diseases, tuberculosis and West Nile Virus.

State Senator Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, chairs the Senate Health Committee. He said county health departments are key to protecting the public, but their job is to stop outbreaks before they start. That made them vulnerable to budget cuts during The Great Recession that began in December 2007.

“Public health took cuts," Pan said. "Because, after all, when something isn’t happening, you go, 'well, do you need these people right now? We kind of need people for other things, so we should lay off these people.'”

California created a standalone Department of Public Health in 2007. But the department’s seen drops in funding from both the state and federal governments. The state Legislative Analyst’s Office said if spending had been maintained at 2007 levels, the department would have had a nearly $4 billion budget today. Instead it’s closer to $3 billion.

There has been some reinvestment by the state. In last year's budget, lawmakers allocated $40 million for the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

Iton said, despite the cuts, the state’s leaders have done a good job reacting to the coronavirus so far. But he’s worried about medical responders being stretched too thin.

“You’re going to start to see fatigue in the folks that are on the front lines of this," Iton said. "And because there's so few of them, and they don't have the reinforcements, and they haven't had the essential infrastructure support that they've needed over time, you're going to start to see cracks in the system.”

And how big those cracks get will depend on how long the outbreak continues.

