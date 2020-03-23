PG&E Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Deadly Camp Fire

PG&E, California's largest utility, said Monday that it is pleading guilty to 85 criminal counts in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County that killed 85 people and leveled the town of Paradise.

In a statement, the company announced that it is pleading guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully starting a fire. Under the agreement, PG&E will pay the maximum $3.48 million fine as well as $500,000 to the Butte County District Attorney and Consumer Protection Trust Fund to reimburses expenses related to the investigation.

Both the Butte County Superior Court and federal court overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy case must approve the plea agreement. It includes an agreement by the utility to restore access to water for the next five years in relation to a canal destroyed by the fire.

"With this plea agreement we accept responsibility for our role in the fire," PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said in a written statement. "We cannot change the devastation or ever forget the loss of life that occurred ... our hope is that this plea agreement, along with our rebuilding efforts, will help the community move forward from this tragic incident."

The November 2018 Camp Fire killed 85 people and leveled 13,000 homes. It was the second year of devastating blazes caused by the utility: In 2017, PG&E equipment sparked a series of fires across multiple North Bay counties; all told, 44 people died and 21,000 homes were destroyed, though the largest fire was not determined to be PG&E's fault by state fire investigators.